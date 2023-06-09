Suspect arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old woman on Southeast Side

Authorities have arrested a Columbus man accused of fatally shooting a woman during an argument earlier this week on the Southeast Side.

Miles O. Gibson, 28, of the Southeast Side, was arrested without incident Thursday afternoon by U.S. Marshals Task Force officers, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Gibson was wanted on an arrest warrant in connection with the Monday shooting death of 20-year-old Kennedy Cowans.

The woman was found shot around 12:45 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex located off of Refugee Road on the Southeast Side. Witnesses told police they heard Gibson and Cowans arguing shortly before hearing a single gunshot.

Cowans ran into the apartment complex and sought help. She was found by officers on the 3300 block of Brooke Colony Drive, police said. She was rushed to Mount Carmel East Hospital, but died from her injuries at 3:02 p.m. Monday.

A murder charge was filed against Gibson on Monday evening and an arrest warrant was issued.

