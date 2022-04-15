Suspect arrested in shooting death of Bronx teen

A suspect the slaying of a Bronx teenager who died in a barrage of bullets in Wakefield last month, police said..

Brian Smith, 30, was nabbed Friday by the local-federal Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the death of Kevaughn Reynolds, police said.

Police responding to gunfire by the NYPD’s Shot Spotter detection system discovered Reynolds, 19, on the pavement on Nereid Ave. near Matilda Ave. in Wakefield about 6:45 p.m. on March 25, police and sources said.

Reynolds was shot multiple times in the torso.

The teen was just steps from his home when he was gunned down in what police believe was a drug-related killing, sources said.

Medics rushed Reynolds to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Smith’s arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Friday evening.