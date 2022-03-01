Suspect arrested in shooting death of Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera, report says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has arrested the suspect in connection to the fatal shooting of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera, according to a news report Tuesday.

Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, was arrested out of state overnight, according to WSOC-TV, which cited two unnamed police sources.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

CMPD did not immediately respond to an Observer request for comment.

Rivera, 41, was shot just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 in a road-rage incident in the 500 block of West Trade Street in uptown, police said.

Ethan Rivera, a 41-year-old CATS bus driver, was shot in a road-rage incident in uptown Charlotte, NC, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. He died the next day.

CMPD on Feb. 15 released photographs captured by cameras on Rivera’s bus that show the suspect in a 2003-2005 black Honda Pilot. A warrant for Thavychith was issued on Feb. 18.

Sylvia Rivera, Ethan Rivera’s mother, pleaded with the public for their help in identifying her son’s killer.

“Ethan was a good man,” Sylvia Rivera said during a CMPD news conference on Feb. 15. “He was coming into his own, and he was doing his job, driving a freaking bus.”

A Charlotte Area Transit System bus passes near a memorial for slain CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera along South Graham Street near West Trade Street in Charlotte, N.C. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Rivera was shot during his shift on Feb. 11 and died from his injures the next morning.

‘We’re not army members’

Since 2017, 57 cases of violence against CATS operators have been reported, including Rivera’s shooting, CEO John Lewis said in a statement on Friday. Fifteen cases were reported in 2017, and 14 more in 2021.

The Southern Workers Assembly, a network of unions and other worker groups, has called for bullet-resistant partitions and security on evening transit routes, among other demands.

A Charlotte Area Transit System bus passes near a memorial for slain CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera along South Graham Street near West Trade Street in Charlotte, N.C. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Rivera was shot during his shift on Feb. 11 and died from his injures the next morning.

“What’s it going to take? Four, five, six, seven people to die? We’re not army members; we’re in the transportation business,” Hasson Trent, who has worked for CATS for 15 years, told WSOC-TV during a “day of action” on Feb. 18.

CATS uses “high-definition” technology that provides a look at what’s happening “in and around our vehicles,” Lewis said during a Feb. 10 police news conference.

Barriers also have been installed to give bus operators “a sense of security,” Lewis said, but they’re not bulletproof. CATS staff are also provided with training in deescalation tactics, he said.

“Unfortunately, violence in regards to our bus operators is not a new issue,” Lewis said. “It’s not a new issue for CATS, and it’s not a new issue for public transit.”