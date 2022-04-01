Suspect arrested in shooting death of a Charlotte teen. He’s 14, police say.

A Charlotte teenager with a history of being a good Samaritan was shot and killed Tuesday morning north of uptown.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 17-year-old William “Tre” Avery’s suspected killer. He’s 14.

The juvenile, who was taken into custody Thursday, was not identified. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in a juvenile correctional facility in Cabarrus County, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Police used its K-9 unit and a helicopter to find him.

CMPD asks that anyone with information about the shooting to call 704-432-TIPS (8477) and speak with a homicide detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

Avery becomes the third Charlotte-Mecklenburg juvenile (age 17 and below) to die from gun violence in 2022, according to CMPD data. This year, there have been 19 homicides overall; the majority of them shooting. In 2021, at least 11 juveniles were fatally shot.

William “Tre” Avery” was shot and killed in Charlotte, NC, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. A 14-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting, police said Friday.

According to a CMPD report, Avery was shot multiple times at around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday on Franklin Avenue in north Charlotte. He died in a hospital about three hours later.

In December 2019, Avery — then a 15-year-old Myers Park High student — was hospitalized after he was beaten with a baseball bat while attempting to stop a domestic assault on a woman, according to Facebook posts at the time by his father, Will Davis. A police report said a woman and two 15-year-old males were injured, which took place at a Marsh Road apartment complex.

This week, Davis who often referred to his son as “Lil Dude,” used his Facebook page to announce his son’s death.

“After this day u will see a change in me,” Davis began in a post that has since been removed. “... (S)omeone shot and killed my son.”

The killing is the latest act of gun violence involving shooters or victims of shockingly early ages.

On Dec. 27, a CMPD officer was wounded by a 14-year-old robbery suspect.

On Feb. 20, a 15-year-old died two days after being shot in north Charlotte. An arrest has not been made.

On March 2, CMPD charged a juvenile with the murder of 19-year-old Raquan Smith.

On March 15 in Charlotte, a 14-year-old was shot and killed. No arrests have occurred.

