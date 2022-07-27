Suspect arrested in shooting death of man sitting on Bronx church steps

Police busted a suspect in the shooting death of a man as he sat on the steps of a Bronx church earlier this month, cops said Tuesday.

Justin Reyes, 29, was nabbed last week and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for the shooting death of Malquan Cooper, police said.

Police responding to a 911 call of a person shot discovered Cooper, 34, on the pavement outside Love Gospel Assembly church on Grand Concourse near E. 183rd St. about 1:05 a.m on July 13, cops said.

He was shot in the torso.

Cooper was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

Residents at a nearby shelter said Cooper lived there about two years ago and often returned to the block to hang out with friends.

Cooper was one of four men fatally shot in less than three hours in separate incidents in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

Following his arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court, Reyes was held without bail. He is being held at Rikers Island.