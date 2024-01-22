Suspect arrested in shooting death of man in downtown Orlando parking garage

A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday for fatally shooting a 35-year-old man earlier this month in a downtown parking garage, the Orlando Police Department said.

Investigators said the shooting happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. Jan. 7 at a parking garage on West Central Boulevard near South Orange Avenue.

Police said they discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a building directly across the street, and Terry Shawn Rivers was seated in the driver’s seat with gunshot wounds.

Read: 1 person killed in shooting at downtown Orlando parking garage, police say

They said Rivers was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said they arrested Aaron D. Willis on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm in connection with the shooting.

Read: Only on 9: Video shows moments of chaos following deadly shooting at downtown Orlando parking garage

“As we strive to make Orlando safe for everyone, senseless acts of violence like the murder of Terry Shawn Rivers will not be tolerated in our city,” Orlando police Chief Eric Smith said in a statement. “I want to commend all the members of the Orlando Police Department who worked on this case and thank the entire community for their assistance.”

See video below:

Read: Police identify man shot to death in downtown Orlando parking garage

ARREST MADE IN SOUTH ORANGE AVENUE HOMICIDE:



On January 7, 2024, at approximately 2:13 a.m., officers responded to a shooting that had just occurred in the parking garage located at 2 South Orange Avenue. pic.twitter.com/rXgnXwPitk — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 22, 2024

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.