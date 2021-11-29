Suspect arrested in shooting death of Manhattan man

A suspect has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a man in Manhattan earlier this month, police said Sunday.

Jamel Richardson, 22, was nabbed Saturday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for the Nov. 14 slaying of Jayquann Francis.

Francis, 23, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head at the corner of Madison Ave. and E. 110th St. in East Harlem about 6:40 p.m., police said.

Francis was shot just steps from his home. The suspect lives in the same neighborhood, cops said.

Medics rushed Francis to Harlem Hospital but he could not be saved.

Richardson has multiple prior arrests including criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated harassment, robbery and menacing, cops said.

A warrant was issued for Richardson’s arrest Nov. 23 when he failed to show up to a court appearance to face a menacing and weapons charge, court documents show.

His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court was pending Sunday night.