Suspect arrested after shooting death in rural Hillsborough County

Nov. 23—A gunman shot and killed one man on a property in Lyndeborough Wednesday morning after shooting another man in a car in Brookline, authorities said.

Police searched for the man through multiple other towns including Greenfield, Milford and Wilton, before the shooter was arrested in Nashua, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office. Police took the person, who they did not identify Wednesday afternoon, into custody around 12:15 p.m.

The shooting death occurred at 774 Center Road in Lyndeborough. Authorities are also investigating what "they believe is a related non-fatal shooting incident" to another man on Townsend Hill Road in Brookline.

An earlier press release had said authorities were investigating two suspicious deaths in connection with the shootings.

Police blocked off a portion of Center Road in Lyndeborough as investigators stood outside a barn on the property. Police tape surrounded the house, barn and a Buick parked on the property.

Robyn Douglas, who has lived in the neighborhood for 29 years, seemed hesitant about going home as she pulled up to a "Road Closed" sign.

She worried about a state police helicopter circling around earlier this morning searching for the shooter.

"It is just so remote," she said.

The person in Brookline was shot around 6:30 a.m. in what was likely a domestic dispute. Brookline is located about 30 minutes from Lyndeborough, and police were seen rushing through the area and undertaking searches in Greenfield and Wilton.

According to emergency police reports, a suspect was on the loose, and police in the greater Milford area, New Hampshire State Police and possibly state police from outside New Hampshire were involved in a massive search. The Market Basket in Milford was evacuated.

An officer safety broadcast warned of a Wilton suspect in possession of firearms and driving a Toyota or Honda.

According to Brookline police, a man was shot in the chest just before 6:30 a.m. on Townsend Hill Road near Route 13.

Police said the shooting involved people in separate vehicles and appears to be domestic related. The suspected shooter tried to run the victim's car off the road.

The shooter then pulled beside the victim's vehicle and fired several times through his passenger-side window and hit the victim at least once, according to Brookline police.

The investigation is ongoing.