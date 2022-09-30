Suspect arrested in shooting death of Salisbury man in Dorchester County

A Cambridge man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Salisbury man in September in Dorchester County.

Geett Cornish, 30, was arrested Thursday in Annapolis by the Maryland State Police State Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, a Maryland State Police release said.

Cornish is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition and related charges, the release said.

RELATED: Salisbury man shot to death in Cambridge: Police

According to investigators, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Wood Street and Fairmount Avenue in Cambridge on Sept. 20. Cambridge Police located a body in a wooded area along the 600 block of Edgewood Avenue.

The victim was identified as Kevin Dwayne Raeford, 20, of Salisbury, who investigators said had been shot.

Raeford’s death was ruled a homicide by the the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Investigators believe Raeford was targeted, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call Maryland State Police at 443-480-6818.

MORE: Man convicted of murder in 2021 shooting at Salisbury home

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Suspect arrested in shooting death of Salisbury man in Dorchester