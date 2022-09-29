Suspect arrested after shooting at deputy, shattering windshield in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reported that a man shot at a deputy Wednesday in south St. Johns County.

According to Sheriff Robert A. Harwick, the incident happened after midnight northbound on US-1. The deputy was responding to a 911 call in reference to a road rage incident. Upon arrival, Gary Green brandished a 12-gauge shotgun and shot at the patrol vehicle, penetrating the windshield.

The deputy wasn’t hit, and the pursuit ended with a pit maneuver, causing the vehicle to crash. Green was then arrested. He is being held on a slew of charges.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and update you as events unfold.

