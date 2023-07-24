Suspect arrested in shooting that injured 4 in Daytona Beach, police say

A suspect is in custody in a shooting that left four people injured.

Karla Bermudez, 29, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Channel 9 was there as she was put in a patrol car Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday outside of Razzles Nightclub on SeaBreeze Boulevard.

The shooting is part of a spike in gun violence that has Daytona Beach leaders and community members searching for answers.

Chaos erupted on Seabreeze Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. after the shooting happened.

Investigators said there was a fight that broke out shortly before the shooting.

Police said the victims are expected to be okay.

