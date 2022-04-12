Suspect arrested after shooting inside Iowa nightclub leaves two dead, 10 wounded

The gunman accused of unleashing a hail of bullets inside a packed Iowa nightclub, killing two and wounding several others, has been arrested.

As many as 150 people were inside Taboo Nightclub and Lounge on Sunday just before 1:30 a.m., when more than a dozen shots were fired inside the popular spot in Cedar Cedar Rapids. A 90′s-themed event was underway at the time, according to a social media post.

Officers were already nearby responding to a separate incident when the gunfire rang out, sending patrons racing from the building, according to Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

A man and woman were fatally struck in the violence and another 10 people were wounded. Jerman during a press conference on Sunday said their injuries range from life-threatening to minor, with at least one person in critical condition.

Those killed were identified as Michael Valentine, 25, and Nicole Owens, 35.

Authorities said the suspected gunman, or gunmen, were able to escape the scene amid the chaotic aftermath of the shooting. It’s not clear exactly how many shooters were involved.

In a statement on Monday, police said they arrested Timothy Ladell Rush in connection with the the incident. He’s facing charges including second-degree murder, willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm causing serious injury and possession of a firearm as a felon.

While a motive in the shooting remained unclear, Jerman said investigators suspect it was a targeted attack.