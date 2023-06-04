Phoenix Police Department.

A man was arrested on suspicion of killing a man and a woman and injuring a woman early Saturday morning in north Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Jermaine Smith, 20, was booked on several charges in connection with the shooting, according to Sgt. Robert Scherer.

About 3:15 a.m. Saturday, police officers were near 29th Avenue and Bell Road when they heard several gunshots. They approached the area of the shooting, where they found a man running from the scene. Officers chased and detained the fleeing man, who was later identified as Smith, according to police.

Police also found three victims who suffered gunshot wounds at the area of the shooting and later identified two of them as Jerry Carter, 65, and Jessica Velasquez, 55, who were later pronounced dead at the scene.

The unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

This remained an ongoing investigation, according to authorities.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Suspect arrested after shooting kills 2, injures 1 in north Phoenix