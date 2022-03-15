Suspect arrested for shooting man to death during 2020 botched Bronx robbery

A suspect has been arrested for shooting a man to death during a 2020 botched Bronx robbery, police said Tuesday.

Randy Maccow, 21, is charged with murder and robbery for the Sept. 1, 2020, death of Jeffrey German, 29.

German was shot a multiple times but managed to jump into his Volkswagen SUV and speed away before passing out behind the wheel a block away, sideswiping two parked cars outside on Prospect Ave. near Elsmere Place in Crotona.

Medics rushed German to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved.

Maccow was nabbed near his Bronx home and initially waived his Miranda rights before changing course and asking for a lawyer, police said.

It wasn’t clear what he was trying to rob from the victim, who lived in Inwood, police said.

Maccow has one prior arrest, for not appearing in court for a summons, police said.