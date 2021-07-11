Suspect arrested in shooting of man who stopped car part theft, Fort Worth police say

A man shot Friday afternoon in south Fort Worth was following someone he suspected of trying to steal a part from his car, police said.

The shooting was reported near a Family Dollar store in the 2400 block of Shelby Road, in south Fort Worth.

A father and son saw a man attempting to steal the catalytic converter off their vehicle and followed him when he fled, calling police to give them the license plate number of the man’s vehicle, police said.

When the father and son confronted the man, he shot the father in the upper body. The father was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesman for MedStar said they spoke to the driver of the car transporting the victim to the hospital and asked them to stop so he could be treated, but the driver refused.

Police said the father and son were able to get the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle, and a suspect was located in Joshua and taken into custody without incident.