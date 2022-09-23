.

A suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon in the April shooting of a pregnant woman in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Jeremiah Williams, 21, at a residence near the 1200 block of Juneau Avenue in West Akron, according to a news release.

According to police, Williams shot Teyaurra Harris, 21, who was pregnant, in the head. On April 14, 2022, there was a shootout between two groups of people on Rockaway Street in Kenmore, with at least 30 rounds from three different guns fired, police said.

Harris was an occupant of a vehicle that was riding by at the time of the shootout, and she was struck by a stray bullet, police said. She died four days later.

Akron woman dies after shooting:Woman, 21, caught in crossfire of Akron gunfight last week dies from her injuries

“Outstanding investigative work by the Akron Police Department solved this senseless and tragic act of gun violence," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a statement. "Today, our task force took a violent man off the street and hopefully brought the family of Teyaurra Harris one step closer to the justice they deserve.”

According to police at the time, the driver of the car Harris was in wasn't injured in the incident. A 19-year-old woman who was in the area was also hit by gunfire and had non-life-threatening injuries.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Suspect arrested in shooting of pregnant woman in Kenmore in Akron