Suspect arrested in shooting after Proctor football game Saturday

The Utica police have arrested a teenage suspect in the shooting of a school security officer during a fight that broke out following a Thomas R. Proctor High School football game Saturday afternoon.

The security officer is expected to make a complete recovery eventually, police also announced.

The suspect, 16, turned himself in on Sunday after hearing that police were looking for him, police said. His name is not being released because of his age. The teen is enrolled in an alternative education program and is not a Proctor student, according to police.

A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of a Utica City School District security officer during a fight in the parking lot outside the district's D'Alessandro Stadium after a football game on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.

He has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (on school grounds), criminal possession of a firearm and first-degree criminal use of a firearm.

The police intend to work with the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office to be able to prosecute the suspect as an adult, police said in a released statement.

Additional charges may be filed, police said.

They also said they are looking into other charges against others involved in the fight.

The fight broke out in a parking lot on school grounds shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday after the football game ended. Members of the district’s security staff intervened and tried to break up the fight, police said.

At least two gunshots were fired and one bullet struck a security officer in the back of the head, police said. The officer was listed in critical, but stable condition at the St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System on Saturday.

Police identified the suspect on early Sunday morning and the criminal investigations division of the Utica police, the NY/NJ Regional Marshalls Taskforce with members from the Utica police and Oneida County Sheriff’s Warrants Units, and the crime prevention unit of the Utica police began to look for the suspect, police said.

Police used several sources to home in on their suspect, including videos of the fight submitted by the public, police said.

The school district has released a video, livestreamed at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, that includes information on security changes that will be made over the next several days both inside schools and on school grounds.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

