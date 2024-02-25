Suspect arrested after shooting two people at party, police say

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’ Office state that around 11 p.m. Saturday night, officers responded to a call about people shot on Sophia Street.

Responding officers found that two men in their early twenties were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, and the other victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The initial investigation determined that there was a dispute between the suspect and one of the victims during a party. The suspect then discharged a firearm, striking both victims.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene and is in police custody.

Violent Crimes Detectives are on the scene canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, go online to JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866- 845-TIPS.

