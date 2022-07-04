Suspect arrested in shooting of two Raleigh women in San Diego

San Diego police have arrested a man suspected of shooting two Raleigh women in the Gaslamp quarter of San Diego on June 24.

San Diego police identified 25-year-old Johnza Watson as the suspect. Officers arrested him Friday night.

Police said Watson will face charges of attempted murder and assault with a firearm.

Lane Sheer and Toni Yrlas are employees of Raleigh-based student housing company The Preiss Group. They had traveled to San Diego to attend the National Apartment Association Conference.

Shortly after leaving a conference event, the women were caught in a crossfire during a shootout between two groups that neither of them belonged to, the San Diego Police Department reported. Yrlas was shot in the hand and Sheer was shot in the chest.

Both are expected to make a full recovery, The N&O previously reported.

A GoFundMe page started to help pay Sheer and Yrlas’ medical expenses has raised just over $187,500 as of Monday, far over its original $75,000 goal.

San Diego police detectives are still looking to interview anyone with additional information about the shooting, and encourage those with tips to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.