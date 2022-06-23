Suspect arrested after shooting in University Place that left one injured

A 22-year-old was rushed to the hospital after he was shot multiple times in University Place, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Dispatchers received a call of a man who was shot at the 5600 block of Hannah Pierce Rd W in University Place.

University Place deputies were in the area from a different disturbance call and immediately located the victim outside an apartment complex.

The victim was shot multiple times through a door when the suspect knocked, looking for someone.

Tacoma police located and arrested the suspect when they responded to a disturbance call in the area.

The 23-year-old was booked into the Pierce County Jail for assault in the first degree.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP







