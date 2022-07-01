Suspect arrested after shooting victim twice in Cherokee County road rage incident
A suspect is in custody after a road rage shooting Thursday evening.
Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 92 at Woodstock Road just after 7 p.m. on Thursday after learning a suspect fired multiple shots into another vehicle, striking the victim twice, officials said.
Deputies said a Woodstock police officer witnessed the incident and conducted a traffic stop leading them to arrest the alleged shooter.
The shooter hasn’t been identified.
The victim, who was shot twice, was transported to a local hospital conscious and alert. They are expected to survive.
Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
