Suspect arrested after shooting victim twice in Cherokee County road rage incident

A suspect is in custody after a road rage shooting Thursday evening.

Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 92 at Woodstock Road just after 7 p.m. on Thursday after learning a suspect fired multiple shots into another vehicle, striking the victim twice, officials said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said a Woodstock police officer witnessed the incident and conducted a traffic stop leading them to arrest the alleged shooter.

The shooter hasn’t been identified.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim, who was shot twice, was transported to a local hospital conscious and alert. They are expected to survive.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

IN OTHER NEWS:



