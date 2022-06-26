Suspect arrested in Short North shooting along North High Street that injured two

Around 3:00 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of N. High St. and Hull Alley, between Union Café and The Eagle on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a male victim shot in the leg, lying on the ground, a release said. He was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in stable condition by medics.

Two were injured in a High Street shooting early Sunday morning and at least one suspect was arrested, a week after a separate shooting injured three people just two blocks away.

The second, female, victim checked herself into Grant with a gunshot wound in her foot, a release said. Both victims are expected to recover from their injuries.

Initial media reports indicated that three were injured in the shooting, with an additional walk-in victim to Grant, but detectives told The Columbus Dispatch that only two were hospitalized from the shooting.

Investigators said at least one suspect was arrested and a gun was recovered near the scene. Detectives declined to comment further.

The shooting comes just a week after three people, including a 17-year-old, suffered injuries in the early morning during a shooting in the Short North, Columbus police said.

On June 19 at 12:51 a.m., two groups of men began arguing at the 900 block of North High Street, police said in a news release. Several of the participants pulled handguns and began shooting at each other.

After the shooting, the people involved fled in different directions, police said. Some tossed their guns as they ran. First responding officers used a tourniquet on one of the victims, saving his life.

The victims, whom police declined to identify, were males ages 17, 19 and 21, police said. The victims were all taken to Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center in conditions ranging from stable to critical, dispatchers said.

High Street shootings not an uncommon occurrence

In February, a bullet from an apparent drive-by shooting hit a patron and bystander at a High Street tavern in Old North, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

In 2021, there were several shootings on High Street, including a shooting that also occurred on the 900 block of North High Street in the Short North. Around 4 a.m. July 18, three people suffered injuries after a fight outside SeeSaw Kitchen and Bar, 906 N. High St. Police said two of the victims were fighting and exchanged gunfire, with the third victim caught in the crossfire.

The next weekend, July 24, a police lieutenant working special duty in the area reported shots fired near Skully's Music-Diner, 1151 N. High St. More than two dozen bullet casings from an AK-47 or similar type of rifle were found at the scene. Four were injured in the shooting.

Cole Behrens is a reporter at The Columbus Dispatch covering public safety and breaking news. You can reach him at CBehrens@dispatch.com or find him on Twitter at

@Colebehr_report

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Two shot in Short North shooting, second in two weeks