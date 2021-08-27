Suspect arrested shortly after man shot, killed in Elkhart

Aug. 26—ELKHART — An Elkhart man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man Wednesday night.

Elkhart police found Brandon Lowe, 39, dead after responding to a call about a shooting at a home, 424 N. Michigan St., around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

As police investigated, they learned of the suspect, found him and took him into custody, according to the release.

A police report Thursday identified the suspect as Dustin Mckee, 30, and showed he'd been arrested. No information has been made available regarding formal criminal charges.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the case, police said.