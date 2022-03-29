Suspect arrested for shoving to ground, kicking senior citizen who wouldn’t give up wallet in Manhattan mugging

A suspect has been arrested for shoving a tough-as-nails senior citizen to the ground and kicking him in a failed Midtown Manhattan robbery attempt, police said Tuesday.

Dominic Staton, 34 and homeless, went to Harlem Hospital sometime after the caught-on-video attack for an issue unrelated to the incident. He was recognized by hospital workers from surveillance images released by cops.

Police were called and Staton was arrested for assault, attempted robbery and attempted grand larceny.

Staton first confronted the 73-year-old victim when the senior citizen was buying lottery tickets at a convenience store near Eighth Ave. and W. 40th St. about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to cops. The crook allegedly tried in vain to grab the victim’s wallet from his hand, then followed him as he crossed the street.

That’s when Staton ran up on the victim and shoved him from behind, knocking him to the sidewalk, according to cops. He then allegedly kicked the victim and tried to rob him, but the plucky senior citizen, who is from New Jersey, refused to let go of his wallet.

The attacker gave up and ran into the Port Authority subway station. Cops released surveillance video of the attack Monday and asked the public’s help identifying the would-be mugger.

The victim was treated at Bellevue Hospital for a cut and bruise near his left eye.

Staton has a pending case in Queens, where he was charged March 1 with a recent robbery. Police said that on Feb. 25, he stole from a store after threatening a worker with a knife for trying to stop him.