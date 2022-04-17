Suspect arrested in South Carolina mall shooting that left 14 injured

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a South Carolina mall Saturday afternoon.

Jewayne M. Price, initially detained as a person of interest, has been charged with the unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the Columbia Police Department. More charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Two other men who were detained have since been released.

Gunfire broke out around 2 p.m. Saturday at Columbiana Center, about 10 miles from downtown Columbia, stemming from what police believe was an “ongoing conflict” between at least three people.

One gun was found at the scene, but early ballistic evidence indicated the use of at least two different guns used by two different suspects.

Fourteen victims, ranging from 15 to 73 years old, were injured, with nine suffering gunshot wounds. The other five were injured while fleeing the mall.

All but one was treated and released; the 73-year-old woman remains hospitalized.

“Today’s isolated, senseless act of violence is extremely upsetting and our thoughts are with everyone impacted,” mall officials said in a statement. “We are grateful for the quick response and continued support of our security team and our partners in law enforcement.”

Witnesses or anyone with information on the shooting are asked to call CPD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 803-545-3525.