Suspect arrested in South Hill drive-by shooting that left 28-year-old dead

Mar. 21—The suspect in a drive-by shooting on the South Hill that left a 28-year-old man dead earlier this month was arrested in Idaho over the weekend.

Police announced last week they were trying to locate Steven Blain Bronowski Sr., 56, in connection to the killing of Ammar Johnson on March 2 at an apartment on the 1100 block of West Seventh Avenue between Jefferson and Monroe streets.

Bronowski was arrested in downtown Coeur d'Alene on Friday night, according to the Kootenai County Jail roster.