Suspect arrested after southwest Las Vegas police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man has been arrested in connection with an officer-involved shooting, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

34-year-old Domico Mangum was arrested in San Jose, California, and faces attempted murder charges following a police shooting that took place on Aug. 11 in the southwest valley.

A Nevada State Police Highway Patrol trooper was in the area of Mountain’s Edge Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard when he saw a car traveling 66 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The trooper followed the car to the area of Tuscan Sun Drive and Mountain’s Edge Parkway where the driver of the car attempted to enter a gated neighborhood.

The trooper followed the car and attempted to pull the driver over.

According to police the passenger stepped out of the car and started shooting at the trooper who was still seated inside his patrol car.

The passenger then re-entered the car and the driver made a U-turn driving back past the trooper and an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.

The car then drove one block across Mountain’s Edge Parkway, crashing into a wall.

The driver and passenger then exited the car and left the area.

The driver was later identified as 30-year-old Chayson Lawson and arrested in absentia at the Clark County Detention Center.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department later identified Mangum as the second suspect in the case.

Mangum is pending extradition to Las Vegas for multiple felony charges which are listed below:

Attempt murder with a deadly on first responder

Assault on a protected person with the use of a deadly weapon

Own/Possess a gun by a prohibited person

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Fusion Center

by phone at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-

385-5555.

