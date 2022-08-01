Suspect arrested in stabbing death at Santa Monica Main Library

A suspect was arrested Sunday in the stabbing death of a man at the Santa Monica Main Library, police said.

The attack occurred Friday around 7:15 p.m. in the library's north courtyard at 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Police said Quade Larry Colbert, 34, was speaking with the victim when he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man twice. The suspect fled before police arrived.

The victim died at the scene. His name has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

After a search, homicide detectives identified and arrested Colbert. Police said both the victim and the suspect were believed to be unhoused.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.