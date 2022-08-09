Suspect arrested after stabbing man at Southeast Atlanta gas station, police say
A man stabbed just before 11 p.m. last night is listed as critical after an altercation at a Shell Gas Station in Southeast Atlanta, police say.
Police responded to a person stabbed call in the 900 block of Donald Lee Hollowell where they located a man with a wound to his neck.
According to Capt. Christian Hunt of the Atlanta Police Department, another man intervened after the stabbing and the suspect was arrested.
Police have not identified the suspect.
The victim in the attack was transported to Grady Hospital where he underwent surgery.
Details are limited, but this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
