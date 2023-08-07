Suspect arrested after stabbing at Waltham home leaves man seriously injured

A Waltham man is facing several charges including intent to murder after a stabbing that left one person seriously injured on Sunday morning.

Waltham Police responded to 94 Adams Street around 11 a.m. for reports of a stabbing and officers located the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect was located shortly after the stabbing and was immediately placed into custody.

33-year-old Thiago Oliveira is being charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon and threats.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

This an active and ongoing investigation.

Oliveira is back in court for his arraignment on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

