Suspect arrested after standoff with police closed interstate near airport

A standoff between police and an armed man near the Boise Airport ended just after 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, Peter Thomas Kuyper, was booked into the Ada County jail. He was arrested on suspicion of assault or battery upon certain personnel (aggravated enhancement) and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, according to Ada County’s website. Both charges are felonies.

The suspect led deputies on a “short pursuit,” jumped out of his truck and ran into a trailer at Mountain View RV Park off Airport Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office tweet at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday.

“It appears the man may have fired a shot at deputies when he jumped out of his truck and ran away at the end of the vehicle pursuit while investigating a report of the man in the truck shooting at another car near the I-84 Meridian Road overpass,” another ACSO tweet read.

Police set up a perimeter around the Mountain View RV Park, south of I-84 and northeast of the Boise Airport.

Parts of I-84 were closed for at least an hour Wednesday night between the South Vista Avenue and Broadway Avenue exits. All lanes of the interstate reopened by about 11:15 p.m., according to Idaho State Police dispatch.

Officers from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Boise Police Department tried to persuade the man to surrender peacefully, the sheriff’s office tweeted. The suspect surrendered and was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Idaho State Police was also involved in the response, according to Ada County dispatch.

