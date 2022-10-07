Suspect arrested after stealing bike, hiding in Mojave River in Apple Valley

Sheriff’s deputies in Apple Valley arrested a 42-year-old convicted felon on suspicion that he entered a garage and stole a bicycle. The suspect and bike were later found in the Mojave River near Yucca Loma Road.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at 2:18 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a burglary in the 18000 block of Nowata Road.

The residential area is located north of Yucca Loma Road, about a block from the Mojave River and north of the Yucca Loma Bridge.

The 58-year-old resident witnessed the suspect stealing the bicycle from his garage and attempted to chase him.

Upon arrival, deputies conducted an area check and located the bike in the riverbed. The suspect, later identified as Miguel Ibarra, was found hiding in a bush near the bike.

Ibarra was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for suspected burglary. His bail is set at $125,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy Arlotti at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or by leaving information at wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Suspect arrested after stealing bike, hiding in Mojave River