Suspect arrested for stealing marked Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office car, deputies say

A man was arrested Saturday morning for stealing a marked Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office car, deputies say.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Bryant, 43, was booked into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center and charged with injury to personal property, larceny of law enforcement equipment, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Bryant is under a $2,500 bond and is set to be in court on Monday.

Deputies say they are still investigating the incident.

CMPD was the arresting agency.

