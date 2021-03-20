UPDATE: Suspect arrested after stealing Prairie Island police vehicle
Mar. 20—WELCH — Prairie Island police have arrested a suspect who stole a squad car Friday morning.
The squad car was stolen when Prairie Island police officers responded to a disturbance call shortly after 10 a.m. While an officer was working to de-escalate the situation, a 29-year-old suspect got into the officer's vehicle and fled the scene, Prairie Island Police Chief Jim Priem said in a news release.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Red Wing Police, Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and State Patrol, were called to assist.
The chase ended in a field used for parking on the Prairie Island Indian reservation after the vehicle was disabled.
Two of the officers involved in the pursuit sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. An investigation is continuing.
This is a developing story.