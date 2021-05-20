Suspect Arrested for Stealing Purses From More Than a DOZEN Asian Women

A man suspected of stealing bags and purses from more than a dozen women across neighborhoods in Seattle was arrested on Tuesday.



The allegation: James Credit, 26, allegedly targeted mostly Asian women between 40 and 80 years old near their vehicles outside grocery stores, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).



The suspect carried out his crimes in a span of six weeks in the Chinatown-International District, Beacon Hill and Rainier Valley.

Surveillance footage from Lam’s Seafood Market on April 28 shows Credit running up to a victim, grabbing her purse and fleeing the scene in a getaway vehicle, according to KIRO 7 News.

BRAZEN: Seattle police say all victims in purse snatchings have been Asian women. More than 12 reported. Several neighborhoods including Little Saigon in International District. Bias crimes unit investigating.

— Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) May 19, 2021







The arrest: Members of the SPD's Robbery Unit, Gun Violence Reduction Unit, Community Response Group and U.S. Marshals arrested Credit at a car rental lot in Renton on Tuesday.



Credit, who was found with a loaded gun, is a convicted felon and therefore not allowed to legally possess firearms.

According to the SPD, the 26-year-old is facing "multiple counts of theft and unlawful possession of a firearm."

He was booked into the King County Jail on a $250,000 bail.

Due to his pattern of targeting Asian victims, the SPD’s Bias Crime Unit will also investigate the cases.

The SPD acknowledged that members of the Asian community have been hesitant to report crimes, but the victims who spoke up helped with the arrest.





Police are looking for other suspects, KOMO News journalist Jonathan Choe said.



Featured Images via Seattle Police Department

