GUNNISON, Colo. (KREX) — Law enforcement has arrested a suspect in the stolen car chase that led officers from Gunnison to Delta.

Gunnison County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested 33-year-old Colostrio Serrano-Lopez on an arrest warrent for several charges:

Attempted assault on a peace officer

Vehicular eluding

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

