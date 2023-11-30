Suspect Arrested After Stomping on Car Window: Cops

A man is seen on camera getting out of his car and stomping on another car’s rear window, shattering glass everywhere. It happened at a traffic stop in San Jose, California. Police are calling it an act of road rage. Video from a witness shows two men initiating the road rage with a driver at the light, according to investigators. That’s when the third man joins in, causing damage to the car. Police have arrested that suspect. Inside Edition Digital has more.

View comments