Suspect Arrested After Stomping on Car Window: Cops
A man is seen on camera getting out of his car and stomping on another car’s rear window, shattering glass everywhere. It happened at a traffic stop in San Jose, California. Police are calling it an act of road rage. Video from a witness shows two men initiating the road rage with a driver at the light, according to investigators. That’s when the third man joins in, causing damage to the car. Police have arrested that suspect. Inside Edition Digital has more.