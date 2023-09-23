Suspect arrested after strangling Bellevue officer, stealing police car

A suspected burglar is in custody after strangling a Bellevue police officer, stealing a police car, and leading officers on two pursuits that both ended in crashes, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 4:18 a.m. Saturday, Bellevue police responded to the report of a burglary at an AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealership at 120 116th Avenue Northeast.

When an officer arrived, they approached the suspect who was trying to steal a safe. According to police, a fight occurred and the suspect strangled the officer and drove off in a stolen car.

Other officers pursued the stolen car, which ended in a head-on crash with another car near Northeast 8th Street and 124th Avenue Northeast in Bellevue.

When officers attempted to take the suspect into custody, they ignored the police and stole a police car.

A second pursuit began with the Tukwila Police Department now assisting.

Officers laid out spike strips, which punctured the rear tires. A Tukwila officer then performed a PIT maneuver on the car in the 6800 block of South 228th Street in Kent.

The suspect then ran off, but was taken into custody by officers with Tukwila and Bellevue.

The officer who was strangled was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.