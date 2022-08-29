Suspect arrested for string of ‘random’ Detroit murders

A suspect accused of killing three people in Detroit Sunday morning and wounding a fourth in seemingly random attacks over a span of under two-and-a-half hours has been arrested, police announced.

Investigators were tracking four different crime scenes, where they say the same weapon was used every time, beginning at 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

The first victim, a 40-year-old woman, was shot multiple times in a neighborhood on the west side of Detroit and died from her injuries.

The second, a 28-year-old man, died after being shot repeatedly nearby.

The third, a woman in her 40s, was found shot multiple times around 6:50 a.m. She also died.

The final victim, an 80-year-old man, confronted the suspect around 7:10 a.m. after spotting him looking into car windows, Detroit Police Chief James White said during a press conference. The man was shot, but survived.

None of the victims have been publicly identified and a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department declined to provide updates when reached by the Daily News Monday.

For hours, police, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Department of Homeland Security hunted the suspect, described only as a Black man between his mid-20s and early 30s, wearing all black.

He was eventually taken into custody Sunday night after tips from witnesses.

“This did not need to happen. Once again, Detroiters are reeling after lives were senselessly taken at random from our community. We mourn their loss and pray for those fighting for their lives at this hour. There are more questions than answers, but Detroiters can sleep peacefully tonight knowing this suspect is off the streets,” White said in a statement.

“The suspect gained access to a gun and cowardly took innocent lives.”