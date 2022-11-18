Suspect arrested after strong-arm robbery reported at hotel, say Merced police

A 29-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly committing a strong-arm robbery at the Hampton Inn in Merced, police say.

Daler Singh was taken into custody not long after the incident occurred at the 225 S. Parsons Ave. business, police said in a news release.

At 1:37 a.m. officers responded to the hotel, but the suspect had fled the area before officers arrived at the scene.

Officers secured surveillance video footage that showed the robbery and an identifiable suspect. The suspect chased the hotel clerk around the front desk and stole $65 from the register, the release said

At 3:30 a.m. officers located Singh at the 7-Eleven on East Childs Avenue. as he was preparing to leave the city in a vehicle.

Singh was arrested and booked into custody at the Merced County Jail.

Merced police ask anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer William Trevino at 209-388-7705 or by email at trevinow@cityofmerced.org.