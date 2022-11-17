Suspect arrested in summer Smyrna shooting

Nov. 17—Cobb police said Thursday they have made an arrest for a murder this summer at the Highlands of West Village apartments in Smyrna.

Decatur resident Tavis Crankfield, 20, was apprehended Wednesday afternoon after a "brief foot chase," the department said, near Powers Ferry and Delk roads. Crankfield has been charged with the murder of Jason Escoffrey in July.

Escoffrey, 21, was found shot multiple times near the apartments' swimming pool on the night of July 17. Crankfield fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

In August, the department issued a public call for assistance in solving the murder.

"With witness statements and Crime Stopper Tips, Investigators of the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit were able to issue an arrest warrant for Tavis Crankfield for Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault-Intent to Murder," the department said Thursday.

Crankfield is currently being held at the Cobb jail without bond.

Deputy Chief Steve Kucynda said in a statement Thursday, "This four-month-old case is a testament to the dedication, determination, and cooperation of the men and women from different law enforcement agencies to help capture a dangerous fugitive.

"We are proud to have a strong working partnership with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshals Service. Additionally, we are grateful for our citizens and their continued support of the Cobb County Police Department. Thank you to all who assisted with the apprehension of Tavis Crankfield."