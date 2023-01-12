Suspect arrested in Summit Armory burglary in Bath Township

A suspect has been arrested in the November burglary of Summit Armory, a gun store in Bath Township, according to the township's police chief.

There are criminal charges pending against a second suspect, while a third suspect was shot and killed in Cleveland the same month as the burglary, Chief Vito Sinopoli said in a news release.

Zaveeyon Teasley, 19, of Cleveland was arrested in relation to the Nov. 3 burglary at the store, which is located in the North Bath Center shopping center at 2417 N. Cleveland Massillon Road, near Everett Road. Teasley was charged with a federal offense of theft of a firearm from a licensed gun dealer.

At the time, township police described the incident as a "smash and grab," with Sinopoli saying they "were only in there for a minute." A Kia car reported stolen out of Cleveland smashed into the armored front window of the gun shop just before 4:30 a.m., police said.

Sinopoli said video showed at least three suspects entering the store and then leaving shortly afterward. Township police got to the store within minutes of an alarm going off. The Kia's engine was still running when they got there, he said. No one was found inside the shop, and it's likely the suspects left in another vehicle that was waiting, he said.

Detectives from the township police department, working with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Cleveland Police Department, executed a search warrant Wednesday at a Cleveland residence and arrested Teasley.

Sinopoli said criminal charges are also pending against a 16-year-old boy from Cleveland who was linked to the burglary. An 18-year-old man from Cleveland was also linked to the burglary, but Sinopoli said the teen was shot and killed in Cleveland in November.

"Understanding the importance of finding those responsible for the serious crime that occurred on Nov. 3, 2022, was a priority for investigators," Sinopoli said. "Because of the likeliness the firearms stolen in the burglary would potentially be used by suspects to commit other crimes, detectives with the Bath Township Police Department prioritized this case and thoroughly followed all investigative leads."

Sinopoli said law enforcement is continuing to search for the stolen weapons. Anyone with information can call Bath Township Police Department Detective Michael Gabel at 330-666-3736.

