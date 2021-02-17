Suspect arrested Sunday after carjacking teens in Browne's Addition

Emma Epperly, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.

Feb. 16—An Idaho man was arrested on suspicion of drug possession Friday in Liberty Lake, only to carjack a group of teen girls in Browne's Addition less than an hour after getting out of jail Sunday.

Marcus D. Goodman, 31, was driving in Liberty Lake at about 8:20 p.m. Friday night when he was pulled over by a local police officer for failing to have a rear license plate on his bumper, according to court records.

When the officer ran Goodman's Idaho driver's license, he discovered that the license was suspended and Goodman had a felony warrant out of Idaho, according to court records.

While searching Goodman during the arrest, Goodman told the officer he had drugs in his pocket, according to court records. Goodman had a small baggie containing a black tar-like substance and a white crystal-like substance, which tested positive in the field for heroin and methamphetamine, respectively.

Goodman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance and booked into Spokane County Jail.

He was released two days later; on Sunday at about 10 p.m. Goodman walked from the jail to Browne's Addition, where he spotted a group of teenage girls getting out of their car parked on Elm Street , according to court records.

The girls told police that Goodman approached them and asked for a ride and to charge his phone, and when they said no he initially walked away, according to court records. The girls told police they began getting out of their Toyota Rav4 to go inside when Goodman returned and told the driver he had a gun and to get out of the car, according to court records.

He pulled the driver out of the car and took her place in the driver seat before driving off northbound on Elm, according to court records. The driver was not injured.

Multiple witnesses saw the incident from their nearby apartments, and one tried to follow the suspect in their own car, according to court records.

The stolen car was spotted by an officer at a Maverick gas station at 1019 E. Francis Ave just before 1 a.m. Goodman was seen walking from the car into the gas station and arrested, according to court records.

After his arrest, Goodman told police he was tired and cold from walking outside and saw the girls standing around their car, according to court records.

He asked them for a ride. When they refused, he got in the car and drove away but denied telling the girls he had a gun, according to court records.

Goodman has a lengthy criminal record in Idaho dating back to a conviction for theft in 2008. He was arrested four times in 2020 alone.

For this week's incidents, he is facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree robbery.

