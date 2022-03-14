Amarillo police officers were sent to the Cowboy Motel, 3619 E. Amarillo Blvd., at 5:54 p.m. Sunday on a call of an aggravated assault.

Amarillo Police Department

Upon arrival, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds, who later died at the scene from his injuries, according to a news release from APD.

Homicide detectives interviewed witnesses and a suspect at the scene. As a result, Ronald Allen Austin, 64, was later booked at the Potter County Jail on a murder charge, police said.

Next of kin for the victim have not been notified.

This case is still under investigation by the Amarillo Police Homicide Unit.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Suspect arrested in Sunday evening homicide