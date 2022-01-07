A man was arrested Friday in the killing of a 19-year-old in Walnut Hills earlier this week.

Jermel Spencer, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Jalen Shepard.

Shepard was found shot in a vehicle Sunday afternoon in the 800 block of Beecher Street just before 4 p.m., according to Cincinnati police.

He was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died, officials said.

Police are still investigating the homicide. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 where tips can be left anonymously.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Suspect arrested in Sunday killing in Walnut Hills