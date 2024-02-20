Suspect arrested on suspicion of capital murder in southwest Fort Worth robbery-killing

Police on Monday booked a suspect in connection with the killing last month of a 50-year-old man during a robbery at the victim’s apartment in southwest Fort Worth.

Zarion Evans, 20, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder in the Jan. 25 shooting death of Donnell Smith Jr. in the 3600 block of Oak Tree Circle. Evans lives in Crowley, according to a Fort Worth police record.

Two other people, men who are 65 and 39, were shot at the same time and survived.

Smith and the other men who were shot were robbed by two suspects who entered the apartment, police said. One of the victims and the suspects exchanged gunfire, and the suspects left after the shooting, police said.

Smith died at the scene. His death was caused by a gunshot wound of the chest, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office determined.

