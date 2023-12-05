Suspect arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Hesperia man, dumping his body

A Hesperia man was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a man, then dumping his body in a remote part of the High Desert. The incident occurred in June.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that they identified Everardo Lopez-Vega, 29, of Hesperia as the suspect in the shooting death of Omar Lopez-Barraza, 30, of Apple Valley, sheriff’s officials reported.

A warrant was obtained for Lopez-Vega’s arrest and on Monday, Dec. 4, investigators were notified that the suspect had been detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona, police said.

Lopez-Vega will be extradited to San Bernardino County where he will be booked on suspicion of murder, sheriff’s officials said.

The incident

Sheriff’s officials reported that on June 25, Victor Valley sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 21600 block of Roundup Way in unincorporated Apple Valley.

Deputies were told that a man was shot and robbed at the location, then transported to an unknown desert area where he was left.

Detectives with the sheriff’s specialized investigations division – homicide detail responded and assumed the investigation.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., a deputy from the Morongo Basin sheriff’s station was flagged down by an off-road vehicle rider who located a deceased man near Old Woman Springs Road in Landers.

Landers is about 55 miles southeast of the Apple Valley location.

Investigators believe the dead man was the shooting victim, later identified as Lopez-Barraza

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Eric Ogaz with the specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

