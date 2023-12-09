Suspect arrested after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh

A suspect is in custody after a SWAT situation in Pittsburgh.

Units were called to the 300 block of Winston Street in Hazelwood at 6:18 p.m. on Friday.

Pittsburgh Police said they were helping Pennsylvania State Police with a search warrant at a house. The suspect barricaded himself inside as authorities arrived.

SWAT was called to help.

The male inside the house eventually surrendered. Officials have not specified how old the suspect was.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

