Suspect arrested after taking children hostage in Nevada Heights, police say

Jan. 31—A 23-year-old man took hostage of two children while threatening to harm them and himself, Spokane Police said Wednesday.

A home on the 1200 block of East Sanson Avenue was surrounded with SWAT trucks, sheriff and police vehicles by a little after 12 p.m. A woman had called police indicating an ex-boyfriend was in the home threatening two children, refusing to let them go and may have had a weapon, Spokane Police Cpl. Nick Briggs said at the scene.

Police were able to rescue other people inside the home and make contact with the suspect by phone, but he was not being cooperative. He continued to make threats to harm himself, the children and law enforcement, Briggs said. Negotiations continued for four hours, along with the deployment of a flashbang, when the man emerged from the home standing in the doorway with the kids, both under the age of 5.

Briggs said the suspect was using the children to keep police at bay . Law enforcement was eventually able to separate the kids and arrest the suspect. It's unclear if the man had a weapon, but that will be determined through further investigation, Briggs said.

No injuries were reported.

The effort was extremely complex and took many resources to "maximize the chances that we can save the innocent parties," Briggs said, adding the "best resolution" would be "a day like today."

The suspect will be booked on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping and felony harassment. His identity has not been released.