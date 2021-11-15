Suspect arrested in Tallassee Road armed robbery, believed to be connected to string of incidents

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a string of incidents Sunday that are believed to be related, according to police Lt. Shaun Barnett.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call regarding someone discharging a firearm at Parkview Homes.

The suspect was kicking and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, according to Barnett. The owner of the vehicle stepped out of her apartment and the suspect pointed the firearm at her. The suspect did not shoot her and she was not injured in the incident.

Shortly after responding to the Parkview Homes call, police were called to the scene of an attempted armed robbery in the area of Newton and Waddell streets. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded money from a 21-year-old male victim, who ran away and was not injured. As the victim fled, he heard gunshots, but it was not clear where the gunshots were aimed, according to police.

Then at approximately 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lake Dive and Lake Place regarding another shooting. Police located a 16-year-old male who had been shot multiple times. He was transported via EMS to local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police then responded to another armed robbery at the Shell gas station at 175 Tallassee Road. Police say the suspect pointed a firearm at the patrons and discharged several rounds inside the gas station. No one was struck or injured.

While responding to the the armed robbery call, officers heard gunshots at a laundromat at 123 Tallassee Road. A female victim had a non-life threatening injury to face, believed to be from broken glass.

Police were able to locate the suspect's vehicle leaving the laundromat. A vehicle pursuit began before the suspect eventually crashed in the area of Ramble Hill, at which point a foot pursuit began.

Police arrested 17-year-old Edgar Ortiz of Athens, who was charged with five counts of aggravated assault and five counts of armed robbery, all stemming from the incident at the Shell station. More charges are likely pending the results of the investigation, according to Barnett.

Ortiz is believed to be connected to all of the incidents and there is no ongoing threat to public safety, Barnett said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Suspect arrested in Tallassee Road armed robbery in Athens